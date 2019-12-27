Prolific Wigan shoplifter avoids jail after stealing more than £800 worth of goods

A Wigan dad who stole more than £800 worth of items from Boots and TK Maxx over two months has avoided a prison sentence

Christopher Whittle helped himself to items including handbags, Christmas gift sets and razors during the shoplifting spree at Robin Park in Wigan.

Robin Retail Park

He also attempted to steal fragrances and skin creams from Boots.

Wigan justices heard how the 34-year-old committed the offences between October 19 and December 4.

On October 19, Whittle entered Boots and attempted to steal four skin creams worth £100, before he then stole three handbags valued at nearly £300 from TK Maxx on November 25.

Then on December 1, Whittle and another man stole box sets and razors worth £356.44 from Boot.

His shoplifting spree was not finished, however, as a day later he then stole Christmas gift sets worth £162 from Boots, before then attempting to steal fragrances of an unknown value from Boots on December 4.

In total, Whittle stole more than £818 worth of products from the shops.

Appearing at Wigan & Leigh Magistrates’ Court last week, Whittle, of Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, pleaded guilt to four charges of theft and two of attempted theft.

It comes after the same court, back in October this year, gave him an 18-months conditional discharge after it heard how he stole a haul of beauty products in a bid to stay financially afloat after his benefit payments were stopped

Whittle helped himself to more than £170 worth of goods from the Boots store at Robin Park after he had been encountering problems with Universal Credit.

Magistrates heard that on Saturday October 5, dad-of-one Whittle entered the shop and began filling a sports bag with items, mostly teeth-whitening products, and then headed for the exit without attempting to pay for them.

But his attempts to flee were thwarted when staff caught the attention of a PCSO who was standing outside the shop, and he confronted Whittle over his actions.

Whittle then threw the bag of stolen goods at the officer and tried to run away, but he was apprehended.

Justices this time round cited numerous similar convictions and his aggressive behaviour while committing the offences, as they sentenced Whittle to four months prison, suspended for two years.

Whittle must comply with drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirement during the supervision period of 24 months.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £918.40.