Protest to take place against controversial Wigan logistics hub

Residents living near the proposed site of a massive logistics hub in Wigan will hold a protest against the plans today.



Hundreds of people are expected to gather between 2pm and 3pm near the proposed site on green belt land at Junction 25 of the M6.

Demonstrators wearing green and holding signs saying "Keep J25 green", will be walking or jogging along the pavement from the roundabout down to Sainsbury's traffic lights on Warrington Road, and up and down again for an hour.

The campaigners are furious at plans by developers Tritax Symmetry for Symmetry Park, which it is claimed will deliver up to 1,200 construction jobs and a further 1,650 roles once in operation.

They are objecting to it because of the effect they claim it would have on traffic and air pollution in the Winstanley area, while the developers’ claims of a jobs bonanza have been strongly questioned as well.

The plans have been strongly criticised throughout by residents, particularly in the Winstanley area, along with Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue, local councillors and environmental political activists and groups.

Wigan Council officers have recommended the scheme for approval ahead of a planning committee meeting on January 14.

Gaynor Goodier, of the M6 South of Wigan Action Group, who has organised the protest, claimed the plans, which she said had attracted 3,000 objections, would be a "disaster."

She said: "This would be a massive logistics development the size of 90 football pitches.

"The access for their distribution does not make sense as it's a one-way motorway junction with an exit on the north side and entry on the south side.

"It would be a disaster for people to trying to get to Wigan as the traffic is already horrendous and can back up from the motorway slip road to the M6 itself.

"This would have a massive impact on the traffic and lead to gridlock."

Ms Goodier said that the council was ignoring a recommendation by a government planning inspector that this land should not be built on.

She said: "Wigan council should be waiting for the Greater Manchester Spatial Framework to be finalised before any decision is made on developments on Green Belt land especially of this scale.

"They are hoping to rush through a decision and also completely ignore a recommendation by a government planning inspector that this land should not be built on.



"It is in an Air Quality Management Area already, are Wigan Council putting their income from business rates first over their residents?"

She said the group will hold a further protest against the plans outside Wigan's town hall at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Tritax Symmetry launched the scheme, which involves the use of greenbelt land, more than a year ago, saying the logistics venue would bring in around £3m a year in business rates for Wigan Council’s coffers.

The development is also said to represent a construction investment of £73m into the borough.

After receiving the thumbs-up from town hall employees the developer acknowledged there are still doubts lingering around the proposal but sought to allay some of the fears.

Tritax Symmetry director Andrew Dickman said: “While this is a scheme for people living across Wigan – with up to 1,650 jobs, training opportunities and increased revenue for the council with £3m a year in business rates – we also want to make sure we have a positive impact in the local community.

“We totally understand that people living closest to the site will have concerns about local impacts.

“Our planning application has looked in detail at all the potential environmental impacts and we believe we have a robust proposal.”