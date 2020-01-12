Protesters gather in Wigan to fight "disastrous" logistics hub plans

Protesters have gathered in Wigan today to fight "disastrous" plans to build a massive logistics hub.



The campaigners gathered near the proposed site of the logistics and distribution centre on green belt land at Junction 25 of the M6.

Demonstrators hold up a sign during the protest against the logistics hub

Wearing green and holding up banners saying "Keep J25 green", they walked or jogged along the pavement from the roundabout down to Sainsbury's traffic lights on Warrington Road, and up and down again for an hour.

They are furious at plans by developers Tritax Symmetry for Symmetry Park, which it is claimed will deliver up to 1,200 construction jobs and a further 1,650 roles once in operation.

Residents are objecting to it because of the effect they claim it would have on traffic and air pollution in the Winstanley area, while the developers’ claims of a jobs bonanza have been strongly questioned as well.

Wigan Council officers have recommended the scheme for approval ahead of a planning committee meeting on January 14.

Gaynor Goodier, of the M6 South of Wigan Action Group, who organised the protest, hailed it as a success.

She said: "We had a good turnout for the M6 J25 demonstration this afternoon even in such heavy rain - which shows the strength of feeling the local community have against the plans for a huge logistics and distribution centre there."

Ms Goodier said that the plans had attracted 3,000 objections and would be a "disaster" and that the council was ignoring a recommendation by a government planning inspector that the land should not be built on.

The plans have been strongly criticised throughout by residents, particularly in the Winstanley area, along with Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue, local councillors and environmental political activists and groups.

The group now plan to hold a further protest against the plans outside Wigan's town hall at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Tritax Symmetry launched the scheme, which involves the use of greenbelt land, more than a year ago, saying the logistics venue would bring in around £3m a year in business rates for Wigan Council’s coffers.

The development is also said to represent a construction investment of £73m into the borough.

After receiving the thumbs-up from town hall employees the developer acknowledged there are still doubts lingering around the proposal but sought to allay some of the fears.

Tritax Symmetry director Andrew Dickman said: “While this is a scheme for people living across Wigan – with up to 1,650 jobs, training opportunities and increased revenue for the council with £3m a year in business rates – we also want to make sure we have a positive impact in the local community.

“We totally understand that people living closest to the site will have concerns about local impacts.

“Our planning application has looked in detail at all the potential environmental impacts and we believe we have a robust proposal.”