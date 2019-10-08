Pub worker braves the shave in honour of loved ones

Shani before
A pub worker whose loved ones battled cancer braved the shave in their honour.

Mum-of-one Shani Williams, 46, saw her shoulder-length hair cropped at the Mort Arms, Tyldesley, where she works behind the bar.

Shani Williams with pub landlady Vicki Wrigley and landlord Ryan Tereszczuk

She said: “I know so many people affected by cancer, including my grandma, aunt and step-grandad. It only occurred to me after I’d done it that for people going through chemotherapy, losing their hair can be such a hard part of the treatment.

So it made it doubly relevant to do this.”

More than £2,600 was raised for The Christie, with just over £1,000 coming from an event at the pub when she went under the clippers, featuring a band and a raffle.

Shani was particularly keen to support the charity as the Mort Arms is part of the Joseph Holt Brewery, which has a long history with the world-famous cancer hospital.