Pubs to open early for morning RL World Cup final clash

England will be aiming to win the Rugby League World Cup this weekend, when they take on reigning champions Australia

The team are hoping it will be third time lucky against the Aussies on Saturday, having finished runners-up to them in 1975 and 1995.

But the game’s early kick off, at 9am, is sure to have caused a headache or two for some fans wanting to engage in some matchday atmosphere at the pub.

But Wiganers need not stay at home for the early fixture.

There are several watering holes throughout the borough which will be opening early on Saturday for the match.

Just some of the pubs opening early include:

The Gerrard Arms, Aspull. The Bolton Road pub will open its doors at 8.30am and will serve full English breakfast during the match. People are asked to book a table by calling 01942 832346.

The New Commercial in Ashton will also open early for the final, for any fans who “want to make a day of it.”

Not too far away, The Pit Pony is also showing the game.

In Abram, The Buck’s Head have announced that they will also open early if enough interest is generated.

They will also offer a full English breakfast and a pint to wash it down, all for £10.

The Millstone in Golborne will be opening at 8am ahead of the 9am kick off, with sausage barms being dished out at half time.

Pub chain boss Tony Callaghan, the businessman behind the World Pie Eating Championships, revealed that several of his premises will also be showing the match live.

Fifteens at Standish, Harry’s Bar and the Royal Oak will all broadcast the big sporting event.

Two Wigan Warriors players, Sean O’Loughlin and John Bateman, are set to feature in the squad to face Australia, although O’Loughlin could be a doubt after picking up an injury in the semi-final win over Tonga.

The full list of borough venues screening the match includes, but is not limited to:

The Buck’s Head, Warrington Road, Abram;

Casino De Cuba, Millgate, Wigan;

Fifteens at Standish, High St, Standish;

Gerrard Arms, Bolton Road, Aspull;

Harry’s Bar, Wallgate, Wigan;

The Millstone, Harvey Lane, Golborne;

The New Commercial, Heath Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield;

Pit Pony, Low Bank Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield

Royal Oak, Standishgate, Wigan.