RAF fighter jets escort diverted passenger plane after bomb threat

A passenger plane has been escorted by two RAF Typhoon jets to London Stansted Airport after a reported bomb threat.

The jets were launched from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire to escort the Air India Boeing 777 civilian aircraft, which was flying from Mumbai to Newark in the US.

Air India had tweeted that the plane made a "precautionary landing" due to a bomb threat, but later deleted it.

A loud bang was heard by several residents of Derby just after 10am, believed to be a sonic boom caused by the two RAF jets escorting the plane to the airport.

The runway at Stansted has reopened and is fully operational while the aircraft is parked on an isolated stand, as Essex Police make inquiries.

An RAF spokesman said: "The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this morning from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft.

"The aircraft was safely escorted to Stansted Airport. The Typhoon aircraft were authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons; any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted."