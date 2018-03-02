Rail bosses issue travel advice for Wiganers during stormy weather

Rail officials have issued advice to Wigan residents planning to use its services during the high winds and stormy conditions.

Bosses at Virgin Trains have warned Wiganers using the West Coast line to expect busy services due to line closures and limited replacement bus services.

Due to the weather, the route between Carlisle and Scotland remains closed with no trains, or replacement buses, running. Despite efforts to clear the route, Virgin do not expect trains to run between Carlisle and Scotland for the rest of today (Friday).

Today is expected to be one of the busiest travel days and have therefore relaxed their ticket restrictions, meaning anyone with a Virgin Train ticket for the day will be free to use any of its trains.