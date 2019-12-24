Railway chaplain offers support for those who most need it in Wigan

Life on Britain’s railways has become something of a nightmare in recent years.

Constant cancellations and delays have been a source of misery and anxiety for commuters, and rail workers themselves have been in the firing line from angry customers, in addition to finding themselves on a seemingly never-ending picket line, fighting for their livelihoods.

Life on the railways quite literally doesn’t stop and it is all too easy to become overwhelmed by the day-to-day chaos.

So while it may be the most wonderful time of the year for most,for many involved in the rail sector, it can be the most daunting.

Fortunately, both commuters and rail workers do have someone to turn to if things are becoming too much for them - the railway chaplains.

The Railway Mission is a group of specially trained people who offer friendship and a listening ear to anyone connected with our nation’s railways.

Though it is a Christian charity, its services are available for anyone.

Mike Roberts is the Railway Mission Chaplain for the North West, including Wigan.

A former Baptist Minister in Yorkshire and Dorset, Mike became the region’s railway chaplain in 2018 and covers all railway stations in the borough.

“People always ask me what’s in a normal day, and I turn to them and say ‘I’ll let you know when I’ve had one!’ Everyday is different,” he says.

“There are a number of different aspects to it.

“Half the time is reacting to things that have happened and the other half is trying to be proactive and promoting the work we do.

“I cover somewhere between 150 to 200 stations and work with nine train companies, as well as Network Rail and British Transport Police.

“I support staff following incidents, whether it’s drivers and train staff affected by suicides, or being a presence at places during memorials or ceremonies.

“The chaplaincy team was there at Manchester Victoria after the Manchester Arena bomb in 2017, and again after the stabbing there on New Year’s Eve.

“We also support staff after there’s been a death in service.

“It’s about offering support so they know there are people who care about them.”

He adds: “We’re at that time of year where the pressure is on staff at Christmas.

“There’s a high number of people going to the Christmas markets in Manchester and coming back a little bit worse for wear.

“They wander through and they’re either not completely in control and end up having to be looked after, or they can be abusive to staff.

“No one should be threatened. It’s about finding some form of support for them. And that’s different for everyone, it depends on what they need.

“I’ve met people after incidents who want to talk about things in graphic detail and I’ve met people who don’t want to say anything but just want to sit for a bit.

“They just want to be with someone.”

Mike adds: “You spend time with some really amazing people who are doing their jobs in tough circumstances.

“But for me, it’s a chance to go and offer some support that people might not otherwise get when they’ve been through difficult situations, or when they’re in a place that’s getting tough for them.”

More information about the Railway Mission can be found at railwaymission.org or by calling support@railwaymission.org.

The Samaritans are available to listen at any time. Ring the free 24/7 helpline on 116123 or email jo@samaritans.org If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

CALM (0800 58 58 58) has a helpline for men who are down or have hit a wall for any reason, who need to talk or find information and support. They’re open 5pm to midnight, 365 days a year.

PAPYRUS (0800 068 41 41) is a voluntary organisation supporting teenagers and young adults who are feeling suicidal.

Mind (0300 123 3393) is a charity providing advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem.