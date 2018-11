A broken down train at Pemberton is causing disruption to trains between Wigan Wallgate and Kirkby.



Trains may be delayed by up to 30 minutes or cancelled until approximately 09:30.

Replacement buses have been put on this morning, operating between Wigan Wallgate, Wigan North Western and Kirkby.

Commuters can follow live updates of the situation by using the hashtag #Pemberton.

For more details visit nationalrail.co.uk