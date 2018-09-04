Raising £1,900 in memory of grandad

A grieving family has raised £1,900 for life-saving equipment in memory of a grandad.

June Rigby, wife of Neil Rigby - who died suddenly at last year’s Wigan and Leigh Colour Run - organised a family fun day to raise money for another defibrillator in the borough.

Neil Rigby

The grandfather-of-six was part-way through the charity dash at Pennington Flash last September when he collapsed.

Despite paramedics’ best efforts they were not able to resuscitate him and he died at the scene.

On Saturday afternoon, almost a year after Neil’s shock death, June and the couple’s two daughters Shireen and Stacey hosted a fund-raising event at St Cuthbert’s Rugby Club in Worsley Hall.

The family, who have already donated a defibrillator to Frederick’s Ice Cream Parlour, was aiming to gather enough funds to install another in the borough.

June organised the event, which included a fun fair, inflatables, a DJ, live singers and plenty of stalls including a raffle, tombola and refreshments.

“It was an amazing day,” she said. “Danny Fallows and Jake the runner-up on The Voice Kids sang.

“We raised £1,900 and the generosity of the Wigan businesses we contacted has been unbelievable.”

June will be speaking with members of the community to ascertain where they feel would be a good place for the defibrillator.

The family is still taking cash donations.

To donate, contact June Rigby on 07590 581209.