Rebecca Long Bailey joins Nandy and Starmer on final Labour leadership ballot

Rebecca Long-Bailey has progressed through to the final stage of the Labour leadership contest after being nominated by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU).



It means the shadow business secretary joins Sir Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy in guaranteeing that her name will be on the ballot when members and others elect Jeremy Corbyn's successor on April 4.



A spokesman for the union said: "Our executive council has resoundingly voted to endorse Rebecca Long-Bailey as the leader Labour needs to take on this viciously right-wing, anti-worker Tory government.



"There can be no going back to the so-called centrism of New Labour - we never again want to see our party turn its back on workers, public ownership, and its own members.



"We will be actively campaigning for Rebecca. Only she has what it takes to transform the country, win back Labour's heartlands, and put power back in the hands of working-class people."