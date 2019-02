Hindley Pool is now fully re-opened.

After a deep clean and tidy-up, it has seen the return of public bathing and Hindley Swimming Club for its regular sessions.

Learn to Swim has also set up there and is urging folk to sign up.

The centre closed last September, when the council decided that community group Hindley Phoenix - which had taken over operations from the cash-strapped authority in 2013 - wasn’t doing its job properly.