Relief as police announce missing woman has been found

Police appealed for help to find Carly Walters, 42, on Sunday afternoon, saying they were becoming "increasingly concerned for her welfare" as she had not been seen since Saturday.

They confirmed she had been found safe later in the afternoon.

