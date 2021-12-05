Relief as police announce missing woman has been found
A woman who was reported missing to the police has been found "safe and well".
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 3:09 pm
Updated
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 4:56 pm
Police appealed for help to find Carly Walters, 42, on Sunday afternoon, saying they were becoming "increasingly concerned for her welfare" as she had not been seen since Saturday.
They confirmed she had been found safe later in the afternoon.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here