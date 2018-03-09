Remembering Amanda and Anne

A well-known memorial fund which uses golf to raise thousands of pounds for charity is changing its name to recognise the lives of two people.

The group fund-raising in memory of Amanda Penk, a young Wigan midwife who died of a brain haemorrhage, will also bear the name of Anne Bolton, the wife of charity golf day organiser John Bolton.

Anne and John Bolton

Anne sadly lost her battle with ovarian cancer, aged 66, in January and Amanda’s family told John on the day of the funeral they wanted the fund to include her name.

The newly-titled Amanda Penk and Anne Bolton Memorial Fund will host its charity golf day once again at the Gathurst course in July, with all proceeds going to Wigan and Leigh Hospice (WLH).

With the fund-raising this year being even closer to home than normal John is pulling out all the stops to ensure an enormous amount is once again given to the Hindley-based charity which supported Anne and her family.

John said: “I’m very pleased Amanda’s family asked for Anne’s name to be on the fund.

“It’s fantastic to have her remembered alongside Amanda.

“It has been very hard for me and the family to come to terms with this sad loss but continuing with this event is what Anne would have wanted.

“You’ve got to get on with life, that’s what she always said.

“It’s for the hospice because they really looked after Anne from day one until she passed away. They were absolutely brilliant.

“She didn’t actually go to the hospice but a nurse came round to see how she was doing.

“She wanted me to look after her until the end and it was hard but we managed to give her what she wanted.

“I cannot thank the hospice enough for all the help they gave over Anne’s long illness.

“They do a wonderful job looking after terminally-ill patients and their families and I want to raise more money than ever for them.”

In almost a decade of play on the greens the golf day has brought in more than £65,000 for charity, with last year’s event alone raising around £12,000.

John’s family has already started filling up the available slots with keen players, with work teams and previous entrants signing up.

The organisers are also planning to approach some high-profile names in football and rugby to either enter teams or provide items for auctions or raffles and are putting together a bumper evening of entertainment in the clubhouse with some of John’s relatives taking to the stage.

The team is also looking for businesses or individuals to swell the total by sponsoring the event or an individual hole.

The charity golf day for the Amanda Penk and Anne Bolton Memorial Fund is at Gathurst Golf Club on Friday, July 13. To enter a team, donate or find out more, email John at john.epsc@gmail.com