Remembrance Day parades and memorial services in Wigan and Leigh ...

Most borough communities will be marking the centenary of the First World War’s end with services and parades on Sunday, November 11.

Wigan Council has issued details of individual events and the routes of processions will take ....

Abram

The parade will assemble in the car park of St John’s School, Simpkin Street at 9.45am then proceed at 10am along Warrington Road for the Service at 10.30am in St John’s Parish Church. After the service, the parade will reassemble outside the church and proceed to St John’s School for dispersal.

Ashton

The procession will assemble at the Beeches (former Wigan Groundwork Trust), Wigan Road, at 10am for 10.15am, when a wreath will be laid at the Garswood Hall War Memorial.

The procession will then reform and proceed to St Thomas’s Church for the service at 10.50am via Wigan Road, Gerard Street and Warrington Road. After the service, wreaths will be laid at the cenotaph.

The procession then reassembles at Violet Street and proceeds via Warrington Road and Bryn Street, continuing up Wigan Road to Ashton Library for the march past and salute, continuing to Osborne Road for dispersal.

Aspull

A service will be held at the War Memorial, Finger Post, commencing at 10.50am.

A procession will leave the Sumner Street headquarters of the British Legion at 10.45am (parade to Muster at 10.30am) and proceed along Scot Lane for a Service at the War Memorial.

Atherton

10.10am Assemble at Atherton Collieries, Alder Street for departure at 10.20am prompt. Wreaths will be laid by members of the Council and various organisations. The parade will leave via Alder Street, turn left onto High Street and turn right on to Tyldesley Road, stopping at the Baptist Church Memorial. Proceed on Tyldesley Road via Market Street and Leigh Road to the cenotaph.

Afterwards reassemble on Leigh Road, circumnavigate the cenotaph and return along Hamilton Street to the junction with Tyldesley Road, turn left onto Tyldesley Road, right at bollards onto High Street, right onto Alder Street to the Atherton Collieries. The parade will be dismissed at Atherton Collieries.

Golborne

A service of remembrance will be held at Golborne War Memorial, Barn Lane, at 2.30pm. It will be preceded by a procession from the Legh Court car park, Legh Street, Golborne, assembling at 2.15pm prompt.

A service will be conducted after which wreaths will be laid by Mayor of Wigan Coun Sue Greensmith other organisations taking part and members of the public.

Hindley

At 10am, the procession assembles in the Market Square car park on Cross Street, Hindley. At 10.40am, the procession leaves the assembly point and proceeds along Morris Street to Wigan Road proceeding to the War Memorial on the corner of Atherton Road and Liverpool Road outside St Peter’s Church.

A service is held at the memorial together with the wreath laying ceremony.

The procession then proceeds along Atherton Road to George Street and to All Saints Church where a service will be held. Following the service in All

Saints Church, the procession re-assembles on George Street/Chapel Green Road and continues along Chapel Green Road, turns left onto Bridge Street, continues along Market Street, onto Cross Street, left onto Morris Street and ends on the town hall car park for the National Anthem and dispersal.

Ince

A service of remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony at the cenotaph in Ince Cemetery, Lower Ince at 10.15am followed by a service at St Mary’s Church at 10.30am. There will also be a service at Ince Parish Church at 10.45am, plus a service and wreath-laying ceremony at noon in the garden of remembrance, Smithy Green.

Leigh

The parade will assemble at Marsh Gymnasium Ullswater Street, Leigh at 10.15am proceeding at 10.30am to the cenotaph in Church Street Gardens via Railway Road, Market Street, Lord Street, Charles Street and Church Street. The service will include wreath-layings.

The return procession will go via Church Street, Vernon Street, Bradshawgate, Market Street and St Mary’s Way to the Town Hall Square. A salute will be taken in the square when the parade passes along Market Street.

To mark the centenary of the end of World War One a short service will take place in the parish church.

Lowton

A Service of remembrance will be held at St Mary`s Church, Newton Road, at 10.30am preceded by an assembly in the schoolyard at 10.20am. Afterwards, representatives of the council and other organisations will lay wreaths.

Platt Bridge

The parade will assemble at 10.30am on Walthew Lane at its cul-de-sac end near Elm Street. The procession will proceed at 10.40am along Walthew Lane to its junction with Liverpool Road.

The procession turns right onto Liverpool Road then turns left onto Stephen Street, turns right onto Davies Street and proceeds to its junction with Neville Street for the laying of wreaths at the war memorial at 10.50am.

Afterwards, the procession turns left onto Liverpool Road and continues north to Church Road, right onto Church Road to St Nathaniel’s Church for a service, after which the parade will reassemble and proceed back along the same route to Walthew Lane for dispersal.

Shevington

Assemble outside Bewley’s in Broad O’th Lane, at 10.30am proceeding at 10.45am to assemble at Shevington Memorial in the Park at the corner of Church Lane. The ceremony commences at 10.55am followed by a service at St Anne’s Church.

Standish

The parade will assemble at Cross Street, at 10.15am proceeding at 10.30am from Standish Unity Club along Market Place, Market Street and High Street, to the war memorial at the junction of High Street/Church Street.

Afterwards the parade will re-form and return along Church Street to Market Place to be followed by an all denomination service at St Wilfred’s Church.

Tyldesley

The parade will assemble on the Market Square at 10am, proceeding at 10.10am to the cenotaph at Tyldesley Cemetery via Elliott Street, Manchester Road and Hough Lane. The service will see wreaths laid by various organisations.

Afterwards there will be a return procession to the Market Square via Hough Lane, Manchester Road and Elliott Street. As it passes the town hall, a salute will be taken by councillors and senior ex-servicemen.

Wigan

The procession will leave the town hall in Library Street at 10.30am and proceed along Library Street, Rodney Street, King Street, Wallgate, King Street West and Crawford Street to the memorial in All Saints’ Gardens. The two-minute silence will be observed at 11am preceded by the sounding of the Last Post and ending with Reveille.

The Mayor will then lay a wreath on to be followed by representatives of the various organisations. The ceremony will be concluded with the National Anthem. The procession will then proceed into the Parish Church for the service.

There will be no return procession to the town hall at the conclusion of the service, but the Mayor will take the salute on Market Street.