Rent your driveway out for cash

Wiganers could make hundreds of pounds a year by renting out unused driveways or land for parking space, a business has suggested.

Residents in the borough who signed up with website YourParkingSpace made an average of £826 in 2017 from providing somewhere for other people to leave their vehicles.

The online firm’s own figures suggest people across the country who signed up made a bonanza of £12m this year, with more than 15,000 space owners taking home £500 or more.

The website says there are currently 29 spaces in Wigan registered on the website.

The idea appears to be catching on locally as well as a trawl of the site on Thursday revealed the majority of those are seemingly taken.

A long-term place for parking on Kendal Street in Gidlow was booked and there were just two spaces for hourly rent available, both in Shevington.

One of them was at a location on The Oval and the other was advertised at Calico Livery Stables, both located a short walk from Gathurst train station.

The business says proximity to transport services is one way residents can make money from spaces and encouraged more Wiganers to consider it.

Harrison Woods, managing director at YourParkingSpace.co.uk, said: “For many people it’s almost as if their driveways are paved with gold.

“And it doesn’t matter where you live in the UK as there’s a real opportunity to earn a decent amount from a driveway or empty parking space, as many of our customers have been doing near train stations, transport hubs, shopping centres, music and sports venues.

“Even streets with residential parking restrictions offer property owners the chance to earn extra money.”

Unsurprisingly the national figures showed London was the national hotspot for renting out parking space, in terms of both the numbers of places available and the amount of money made.

Other places which made residents more than £1,000 on average included Luton, Dudley, Stoke on Trent and Wolverhampton. For more information visit www.yourparkingspace.co.uk