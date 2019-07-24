Repairs to burst water main on busy Wigan road have finished

Motorists can breathe a sigh of relief as roadworks which caused delays for several days come to an end.

Two-way traffic lights have been managing traffic on Whelley, outside The Mount, for a week as United Utilities carried out work to repair a burst water main.

But it led to long queues of traffic, particularly during rush hour.

A Wigan Council spokesman confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the work had been completed and the traffic lights removed.