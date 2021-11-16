REPORT: Solihull Moors 1 Wigan Athletic 2 (after extra time)

Kell Watts and Charlie Wyke compete for the ball at Solihull

The first half was a pretty dour affair, with Solihull content to sit in and invite Wigan on to them, and the visitors lacking the quality and invention to break them down.

Max Power had a free-kick blocked, and Tom Pearce sent a similar set-piece over the top, but Moore goalkeeper Ryan Boot was a virtual spectator.

Solihull were claiming a penalty for a nudge by Kell Watts on Adam Rooney but the striker went to ground far too easily and the referee was unmoved.

The home side started the second period well, and a Jimmy Ball free-kick bounced right in front of Jamie Jones, who was content to help the ball round the post.

However, from the set-piece, Solihull got a massive break that saw them take the lead.

There looked no issue as the corner was played in, with Wigan helping the ball away to safety.

But the official spotted a handball no-one else in the ground did - one which the TV replays appeared to show came from a Solihull player if anything - and pointed straight to the spot.

Rooney didn't hang around the argue, with Jones getting a good hand to it but unable to prevent the ball sneaking in to the corner.

The response from Latics was good, with Callum Lang sending in a brilliant strike that was helped over by the goalkeeper, who also pouched a goalbound effort from Tendayi Darikwa.

But the defence eventually cracked 20 minutes into the second half, with Gwion Edwards' close range shot being flicked home with aplomb by Kerr.

Solihull kept pushing, and a shot from Ball took a massive deflection which wrong-footed Jones, with the ball just missing the near post.

At the other end, a Lang shot parried out by Boot, who just about got his hands to the rebound from Edwards.

The referee gave a goal-kick but it was a brilliant save from the home goalkeeper.

Edwards had another opportunity deep in stoppage-time, but again Boot was equal to his effort.

The game then moved into extra-time, and Latics took the lead for the first time in the tie in the last of the first added period.

Power's free-kick from the right was inch-perfect, and Lang's flick header found the far corner of the net.

There was a scare when Latics couldn't clear their lines, and Gavin Massey had to produce a diving header to clear the danger zone.

Latics created and squandered a massive chance to make it 3-1, when Edwards clean through only for Boot to stand up well and make a big save.

And Latics were indebted to their own goalkeeper in the dying seconds, with Jones producing a brilliant save to deny Ball.