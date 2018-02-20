Reports of rape at Wigan beauty spot

Police have launched an urgent investigation to find out if a woman was raped at a Wigan beauty spot.



Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is looking into reports of a horrific sexual assault at Amberswood on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the nature reserve at the junction of Manchester Road and Seaman Way in Ince at around 2.15pm.

They found a woman at the scene and she is now being supported by specially-trained officers.

Enquiries into exactly what happened are now ongoing.

It is not entirely clear where in the secluded wildlife haven and popular green space the incident happened but alarmed residents who took to social media in the aftermath to warn other people to stay away from the area mentioned it may have been closer to Amberswood Pond off Liverpool Road.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or ring independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.