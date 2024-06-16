Reports of someone found hanged in Wigan woodland

By Charles Graham
Published 16th Jun 2024, 16:48 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 07:19 BST
It is being reported that a body has been found, possibly hanged, in wooded area of Wigan.

On the morning of Sunday June 16, police descended on land known locally as Pony Dick, which is where Pemberton Road turns into Billinge Road at Highfield.

A witness told Wigan Today that she saw a grey undertaker’s van reversed up and two smartly dressed men in dark waistcoats entering the woods.

The area where Billinge Road turns into Pemberton Road known locally as Pony Dick

She added: “One police car was there and an officer was standing at the entrance. Then I saw another officer come out of the woods with two large clear bags.

"People are saying that someone was found hanged there this morning.”

Greater Manchester Police press office has been contacted for details.

If you need someone to talk to, The Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123. Alternatively you can email [email protected].

PAPYRUS HOPELINE247 is a confidential support and advice service for:

Children and young people under the age of 35 who are experiencing thoughts of suicide.

Anyone concerned that a young person could be thinking about suicide.

HOPELINE247 advisers want to work with you to understand why these thoughts of suicide might be present. They also want to provide you with a safe space to talk through anything happening in your life that could be impacting on your or anyone else’s ability to stay safe.

Call: 0800 068 41 41

Text: 88247

Email: [email protected]

Opening hours: 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including bank holidays).

