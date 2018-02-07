Reshuffle as Wigan council chief moves on

A senior Wigan Council officer has left the town hall for pastures new.

Karl Battersby, who was the local authority’s director of economy and environment, departed the council last week to return to the other side of the Pennines.

The high-profile civil servant has instead taken up the post of strategic director for economy and infrastructure at Kirklees Council in West Yorkshire.

Announcing his departure, Wigan Council cited his desire to be back closer to his White Rose roots, having arrived in the borough from Rotherham.

His two-year stint in Wigan saw him work on a number of high-profile projects including The Deal, infrastructure projects and encouraging business investment.

Donna Hall, Wigan Council’s chief executive, said: “Karl is one of the best directors I’ve had the privilege to work with. He is hard working, customer-focused and a real team player. We will be very sorry to lose him but understand his desire to work closer to his Yorkshire home.”

Mr Battersby’s exit has prompted a senior-level reshuffle with two new directors’ being appointed.

Paul Barton will step up to director of environmental services from the assistant’s role he previously held, continuing his association with the council and Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles which currently spans 35 years.

The role of director of economy and skills will be taken by Becca Heron, who makes the short trip to Wigan from Manchester City Council where she is policy and strategy manager.

Mr Battersby regularly featured in local media supporting or rolling out council policies during his short stint at the local authority.

Recent appearances include the announcement of the Business Booster Fund to encourage start-ups to invest and he also worked on the implementation of The Deal and town centre regeneration projects.

However, his time in Wigan was not entirely plain sailing as he also had to oversee changes to a three-week black bin rota which saw the council receive heavy criticism from residents who overwhelmingly opposed it.

His brief’s inclusion of working on building and planning issues to deliver a supply of housing land also brought him into conflict with residents’ groups trying to prevent construction in their local areas.