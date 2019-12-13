Residents still battling hill landfill plans

Residents’ opposition to controversial plans for a landfill site at a well-known green spot remain despite changes being made to the proposals.

A number of alterations have been made to the application submitted to Lancashire County Council for dumping waste at the former Parbold Hill quarry.

Parbold Hill, where developers want to create a controversial waste tipping site in a former quarry

However, local group Stop Parbold Hill Landfill says it still has major concerns about the idea of landfilling 125,000 tonnes of inert rubbish at the location which is popular with visitors and locals alike for its stunning, panoramic views.

And with less than a fortnight to go until the deadline for comments passes the campaigners are urging those concerned about the proposals to get their views in writing.

Campaigners have raised a number of major objections to the plans in the first phase of work at the location just off the A5209 opposite the Miller and Carter restaurant.

These include concerns about traffic access to the site over the brow of the hill on the road which protestors say is already congested.

The campaign group also says the whole idea is in conflict with greenbelt policy.

Karen Hunter, from Stop Parbold Hill Landfill, said: “Landfilling is totally inappropriate in the greenbelt. There is nothing new in the plan that changes that. It still creates an eyesore.

“The tipping bays will create noise, vibration and blight. The prevailing wind will blow the dust across the layby and restaurant. The tables in the consultant’s risk assessment shows the high risk at the top of the hill.

“This application makes no attempt to alleviate long term problems at the site. This is just a quick fix.”

The campaigners say plans to have the entrance to the tipping bays for waste coming into the site right next to the layby used by people enjoying the scenery will mar the area.

The documents suggest around 10 trucks an hour will visit the waste site.

The deadline for comments is Friday, December 20. Write in to DevCon@Lancashire.gov.uk, quoting reference LCC/2019/0028