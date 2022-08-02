Residents urged to keep windows closed as fire engulfs derelict building in early hours

Large plumes of smoke billowed into the sky when a fire broke out in a derelict building in the early hours.

By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 9:22 am

Firefighters rushed to the property on Back Lane in Skelmersdale just after midnight to tackle the blaze and people living nearby were advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

Four fire engines, including those from Skelmersdale and Wigan, attended the incident and firefighters wore breathing apparatus as they tackled the flames.

Crews remained at the property on Tuesday morning and a multi-agency meeting was being held.

Four fire engines rushed to the blaze
