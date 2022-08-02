Residents urged to keep windows closed as fire engulfs derelict building in early hours

Firefighters rushed to the property on Back Lane in Skelmersdale just after midnight to tackle the blaze and people living nearby were advised to keep their doors and windows closed.
Four fire engines, including those from Skelmersdale and Wigan, attended the incident and firefighters wore breathing apparatus as they tackled the flames.
Crews remained at the property on Tuesday morning and a multi-agency meeting was being held.