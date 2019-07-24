Residents' views sought on Haigh Woodland Park improvements ahead of funding bid

Residents' views on Haigh Woodland Park are being sought as a major funding bid is prepared.

Wigan Council and Inspiring healthy lifestyles are about to submit an application for the second phase of the Haigh masterplan which centres on restoring a number of key historical features at the popular green spot.

And now residents are being asked to fill in a survey to give their opinions on the current state of the park and their likes and dislikes about it.

The bid to the National Lottery Heritage Fund is likely to include plans to restore the plantation gates and the two lodges at the Wigan Lane entrance to the woodland park, something conservation groups have recently urged the town hall to make a top priority.

Surveys of several affected areas, including the gates, will take place over the coming weeks following the appointment of a consultancy team.

The local authority also wants to explore ways in which the park can further boost health and wellbeing, increase volunteering, provide a home for educational activities and enhance biodiversity, particularly in the woodland.

Phase one of the Haigh masterplan included car parking improvements, construction of the play area, adventure golf and high ropes, conversion of the stables into Haigh kitchen courtyard and installation of new furniture.

Leader of the council, Coun David Molyneux, said: “Last year a record number of visitors came to Haigh Woodland Park with children, parents and carers enjoying the new attractions and beautiful surroundings.

“Building on the success of the investment to date, we have ambitious plans to protect and restore our local heritage sites surrounding Haigh.

“The plantation gates form a key element of our masterplan for Haigh and we all want to see the buildings return to their former glory.”

Pete Burt, chief executive of Inspiring healthy lifestyles, which manages the park on behalf of the council, said: “We want the park to be a place that offers something for everyone and is accessible to all.

“As we move into the next stage of development we’re keen to hear what people enjoy about the park, or what stops them from visiting.”

Fill out the survey at http://bit.ly/Haighwoodlandpark