Residents warned of potential door-knock scam targeting elderly people

Police are warning people to look out for elderly and vulnerable neighbours following a potential door-knock scam.

Officers for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley posted the warning on social media following reports that a "suspicious man" was knocking on doors on Manchester Road in Leigh on Saturday afternoon.

An elderly woman contacted police after a man knocked on her door offering to paint "for low cost". He entered her property and requested money before leaving.

The man has been described as white, around 5ft 4" with grey hair. He is believed to be in his fifties and has an Irish accent. After the incident he walked off towards Sanderson Croft.

Police added: "Please be vigilant and look out for elderly vulnerable neighbours."

Anyone with information or who witnesses suspicious behaviour should contact GMP on 101.