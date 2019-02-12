Prince Phillip in Wigan

RETRO GALLERY: Pictures of Wigan and Wiganers through the decades

We've trawled through our archives once again to dig out some great pictures of Wigan and Wiganers through the decades.

Enjoy the pics!

Princess Diana visits Wigan in 1991

1. Royal visit

Hawkley Hall High School netball champions in 1996

2. Net gain

Hindley Green Morris Dancers celebrate in 1981

3. Happy dancers

A party for children of Wigan Diabetic Group members at Tiffany's Club, Wigan, in 1981

4. Party people

