RETRO GALLERY: Pictures of Wigan and Wiganers through the decades We've trawled through our archives once again to dig out some great pictures of Wigan and Wiganers through the decades. Enjoy the pics! 1. Royal visit Princess Diana visits Wigan in 1991 2. Net gain Hawkley Hall High School netball champions in 1996 3. Happy dancers Hindley Green Morris Dancers celebrate in 1981 4. Party people A party for children of Wigan Diabetic Group members at Tiffany's Club, Wigan, in 1981