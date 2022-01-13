A rousing "Hi-de-Hi" from girls of Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school with actress Ruth Madoc who played Gladys Pugh in the television comedy "Hi-de-Hi" during a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985.

RETRO: Performance and presentations

A mixed bag of photographs from our Wigan Observer archives, featuring pantomime productions and presentations in 1970s and 1980s in Wigan.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 12:12 pm
Updated Thursday, 13th January 2022, 12:49 pm

1.

The cast of the "Humpty Dumpty" pantomime staged by St. Michael's Amateur Dramatic Society, Swinley, in January 1986.

2.

Les Dawson's comedy dance group "The Roly Polys" with girls from Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school Vanessa Hindley, Zoe Moss, Rebecca Howard and Melisa Price at a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985.

3.

RETRO 1979 Members of The Pram Club gather for a presentation at Billinge Hospital

4.

RETRO 1979 Whitley High School art and dance display

