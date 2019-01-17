Revealed: The Wigan Post's Italian Restaurant of the Year

A Wigan eatery is celebrating a special double after being named the best Italian restaurant in the area for the second year running.

Readers of the Wigan Post, Wigan Observer and wigantoday gave further endorsement to the tasty Mediterranean platters to be found at The Olive Garden in Standish.

Manager Michael Madani spoke of his overwhelming pride that came with the win in the face of “stiff competition” from runner-up Rigaletto’s at the DW Stadium, and Franco’s in Wigan town centre which was placed third.

He said: “We are all very happy and really proud of the achievement, and would like to thank the local community for all the support.

“When we received the call from wigantoday it was a great boost we needed going into 2019. Not one person can take responsibility for gaining this status, as we have all pitched in.”

In celebration Mr Madani closed the restaurant for the day and took his team of staff to Manchester for some well-deserved tipples.

Looking ahead for the year, Mr Madani assured customers that the restaurant would go from strength to strength.

After sharing the news on their Facebook page, it received hundreds of likes and comments of praise from customers and people in the community.

One reader said: “It was never in doubt. Simply the best restaurant on our doorstep, and I can’t recommend them enough.”

The all-conquering restaurant gave away £100 vouchers to three lucky winners that were chosen via a live stream from its Facebook page.

When asked whether the team were setting their sights on a hat-trick of trophies for 2019, Mr Madani said: “We don’t want to rest on our laurels, but the thought has certainly crossed our minds!”