Rise in traveller numbers pitching up in Wigan

More traveller caravans are pitching up in Wigan than a decade ago, figures reveal – and the vast majority of them are on authorised sites.

But members of the traveller community have accused the Conservative Party of treating them as “political footballs” for pledging to “tackle unauthorised traveller camps” despite a decline in their number across England.

Councils across England carry out a count of traveller caravans in its area twice a year to provide a snapshot of the numbers in permitted and unpermitted spots.

It includes those lived in by gypsies and travellers, as well as non-traditional groups who live in moveable homes.

Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government data shows that 75 traveller caravans were counted on all sites in Wigan in July, up from 57 in July 2009. Of those, five were on unauthorised locations, meaning they did not have planning permission.

The trend in Wigan was the same across England, where around 23,000 caravans were counted in July – an increase of a third in 10 years.

But the number on unauthorised sites dropped 17% to 3,082 over the same period.

The Conservative Party has pledged in its election manifesto to “tackle unauthorised traveller camps” by giving the police new powers to arrest and seize the property and vehicles of trespassers on unauthorised encampments.

Last week we reported that police and bailiffs evicted a family from land on Lily Lane. The Traveller Movement, a charity that fights discrimination against the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller community, says the national figures show that “only a tiny minority of travellers reside on unauthorised land”.

Yvonne MacNamara, the group’s chief executive, said: “Why is this Government pouring so much money into this issue when it would cost far, far less to provide sites? While local authorities pump millions annually into removing unauthorised encampments, the other issues facing communities are ignored.

"This includes high rates of anxiety and suicide, poor health outcomes, school exclusions and cuts to education services. In criminalising the most marginalised and vulnerable members of the community, we risk pushing them over the edge.”