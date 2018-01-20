Road closed after child knocked down by van

A nine-year-old boy has been injured after being hit by a van in Wigan.

Police were called to reports of the collision in Park Road, Wigan at around 1:40pm today (Saturday), just past The Famous Pagefield pub.

A boy, believed to be nine-years-old, was struck by the van after appearing to step out into the road.

The full extent of his injuries are unknown but are not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and has cooperated fully with police investigations.

A police spokesman confirmed they have obtained footage of the impact, and are not concerned about the manner of the driving leading up to the collision.

The road has been closed while police continue their investigations into the incident.

Any eyewitnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.