Road closed in Leigh following 'serious' collision

Police have reported road closures following a "serious crash" in Leigh.

Officers from GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley have warned motorists to avoid St Helens Road, Atherleigh Way at the junction with St Helens Road and King Street. The warning was issued just after 5.30pm this evening (Sunday).

Police posted the following warning on Facebook: "Further to the last re collision on St Helens Rd. Atherleigh way will be closed junction St Helens Rd. King St closed. St Helens Rd /Newbarn Lane. Please avoid this area if possible you will not be able to pass through."