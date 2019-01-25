Road closed overnight after gas leak

A Wigan road was closed for hours overnight after a gas leak was detected.



Firefighters from Hindley station were called to Warrington Road in Ince shortly before 10.20pm yesterday (Thursday), to reports of a gas fire.

On arrival, they found a ruptured mains supply coming from the pavement. It had ignited after rain water sparked an electrical wire, which had been left exposed earlier in the day following maintenance work by Cadent Gas.

The fire crew shut the road for approximately four hours, carefully controlling the two flames until gas and electric engineers were able to isolate the gas supply.

The gas levels were always at a safe level, meaning no nearby homes needed to be evacuated, but the gas supply to the nearby petrol station was temporarily shut off as a precaution.