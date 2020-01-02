Road cordoned off after reports of suspicious item in abandoned vehicle

Police have closed off a borough road after reports suggested there was a suspicious item in an abandoned vehicle.
Emergency services were called to Car Bank Street in Atherton on Thursday afternoon.
The bomb disposal team at Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has been called and will assess the item.
A cordon has been put in place as a precaution while this is done.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said disruption may be caused by the incident and advised residents to avoid the area.