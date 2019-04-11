Road reopens as "unsafe" building is deemed stable.

A borough street has been reopened after closing yesterday due to an unsafe building.



Elliott Street, in Tyldesley, was closed yesterday from Astley Street to Chapel Street due to an unsafe building.

Scaffolding had been removed meaning that 171 Elliott Street is unsafe. The road was forced to close until the scaffolding was put back.

It has since reopened.

Diamond Buses today posted an update, saying: "We have received notification from Wigan Council that the building on Elliott Street in Tyldesley has “been made safe”, following the reconstruction of the scaffolding to hold it up.

"As a result, all services through Tyldesley are running as normal."

Last summer, highways officials sealed off Tyldesley town centre as the same building was found to be in danger of collapse, leading to flats being evacuated from the four-story complex.