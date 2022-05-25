Road sealed off after motorcyclist is seriously injured in Wigan smash

The man, believed to be in his early 20s, was riding along Spring Road at Orrell when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed near to the entrance to the Heinz lorry park shortly before 3pm on Wednesday May 25.

There are unconfirmed reports from local residents that moments before the smash, the two-wheeler was in contact with a car which then failed to stop at the scene.

The North West Air Ambulance landed in nearby farmer’s fields and the road was sealed off between Spring Road’s junctions with Prescott Lane and Latham Lane.

Spring Road sealed off by police

But it is not known whether the casualty was taken to hospital by helicopter or by road ambulance. Both have since left the scene.

A resident, who wished to remain nameless, said that they were told members of the motorcyclist’s family had been following him in a car when the collision took place.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Traffic was being turned around at the junction with Prescott Lane

A spokesman said: “We were called shortly before 2.50pm to a report of a serious collision involving a motorbike on Spring Road, Orrell.

“Emergency services are at the scene and road closures are in place as our response – and initial enquiries – continue.

“Anyone with information should contact us on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 1724 of 25/05/2022.