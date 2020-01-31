Roof-top apartments to complete mill project

Developers behind a £13m project to transform an old 1800s cotton mill into 99 luxury apartments have released the final stage of their plans.

Leigh-based property firm JP McGuire Developments started regeneration work on the Grade II Listed building on Mather Lane in 2018.

With most of the Loom Wharf overhaul complete and 80 per cent of the flats sold, buyers are expected to start moving in this month.

Now the final stage of the project has been revealed, which involves converting the roof into eight penthouse apartments, each with two or three bedrooms, spacious living and dining areas, family bathroom and en-suite.

Jonathan Twentyman, managing director of JP McGuire Developments, called the project “remarkable” and said preserving the heritage of the mill is important.

He said: “With Loom Wharf we wanted to show people that they can have stylish, quality apartments, with more space and character than what’s on offer in big cities – but without the price tag. It was important for us to preserve as much of the heritage of this mill as possible, while making sure we designed and built homes that are comfortable, safe and kitted out with everything people need for modern living.

“Having sold most of the apartments before we’ve even completed the project has been a remarkable achievement, especially given the current market and economic uncertainty. It just shows how there is a huge demand for these types of homes in towns like Leigh outside of locations such as Manchester and Liverpool.

“On top of this, with so much investment and improvements going on in Leigh and the surrounding areas – and the fact it was named as the third top property hotspot in the UK – it really is a brilliant time to be investing in property in the area.”