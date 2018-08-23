Rope swings being removed from Wigan woodland after horror fall

Dangerous white-knuckle rope swings are being taken down at a Wigan beauty spot after a teenager was airlifted to hospital following a fall.

Employees at Haigh Woodland Park are working with Wigan Council employees to rid the popular green space of the risky devices built by daredevil visitors.

The crackdown comes after a 16-year-old fell off a swing he and his friends had made in the Lower Plantations on Saturday evening.

He suffered head and leg injuries and was eventually taken by helicopter to the Royal Preston Hospital as it is a major trauma centre.

The authorities are now urging people not to indulge in such hazardous pastimes and remind residents just how dangerous hastily-constructed rope swings can be.

An Inspiring healthy lifestyles spokesperson said: “The young man had fallen from a rope swing that he and his friends had erected in the woodland area.

“Haigh Woodland Park staff delivered first aid and called for ambulance support, with the individual subsequently being airlifted to a local hospital.

“The mother of the young man has since informed park management that injuries are only superficial.

“Although Haigh Woodland Park is not responsible for any incidents within the estate involving self-made items, park management have taken the opportunity to conduct an inspection of the Lower Plantations .

“They are working with Wigan Council’s street scene teams to remove any other self-made swings currently on site that could present a potential danger for visitors.

“We strongly discourage people from making their own swings as they pose a serious risk of injury and urge them to instead make use of the wide variety of high-quality equipment available at Haigh Woodland Park’s adventure playground.”

The mum of the young man injured took to Wigan Today’s Facebook page to say that he was expected to make a full recovery in time and was doing well in hospital over the weekend.

The incident happened at around 4.25pm on Saturday, with the air ambulance taking him to hospital at around 6pm.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) was also called and a vehicle brought him from the woodlands to the grassed area in front of Haigh Hall where the helicopter could land.