ROYAL VISIT: More details revealed of Prince Charles' visit to Wigan

More details have emerged ahead of the first official visit to Wigan by the Prince of Wales.



His Royal Highness will be in the town on Wednesday to visit three high-profile institutions - The Old Courts, the William Santus factory that makes Uncle Joe’s Mintballs, and Wigan Little Theatre.

While the exact timings of his visit remain a closely-guarded secret, it can now be revealed Prince Charles will arrive in Wigan in the afternoon, after spending the morning in Manchester.

His first stop will be The Old Courts, a cultural hub on Crawford Street, where he will be given a tour and hear about the building's restoration.

He will meet the Over 50s Jammers Group, speak to representatives from refugee support group SWAP, watch performances by theatre group Casino Improv and view an exhibition in the gallery of work by artists from Standish-based Cross Street Arts.

The Prince will then attend a reception in the Court Room with members of community organisations celebrating the opening of Wigan Arts Festival, including The Brick and Fur Clemt.

Also there will be participants of the Prince's Trust Team programme, a 12-week scheme that builds the confidence and skills of unemployed young people to help them find work.

Prince Charles' next visit will be to the Toffee Works - home of the famous Uncle Joe's Mintballs - to celebrate 100 years of William Santus & Co Ltd's factory operating on the Dorning Street site.

He will then head to Wigan Little Theatre, where he will watch a short variety performance in the theatre before meeting the performers.

He will see a historical display in the building's Heritage Corridor and attend a reception for volunteers, supports and apprentices.

Before leaving town, he will unveil a plaque at the theatre to commemorate the visit.

The Prince regularly attends the theatre, opera and concerts, and is president or patron of more than 20 performing arts organisations.