Rugby brothers open healthy eating cafe

Three rugby league playing brothers have swapped the tryline for the table to open a cafe dedicated to healthy eating.

Toby, Luke and Josh Adamson have gone into business together to run Prepped 2 Go in Golborne.

The trio came through the junior system at Leigh East and Toby and Luke went on to play professionally for Salford while Josh hung up his boots and studied at university.

They are now offering meals which pack in the flavour while keeping the calories and artificial ingredients out and food plans which are delivered to the doorstep.

Toby, 27, said: “We’re always trying to promote healthy eating because when you’re training all the time you need to do the right things for your body.

“There’s nothing really like this in the area. We spoke to a lot of people before we opened and when we asked what they did for lunch they rolled their eyes and said they ended up getting pies.

“People are moving towards healthy eating and there’s much more interest in getting your five a day, but they don’t want to pay ridiculous prices and it has to be convenient.

“We think of the body as a car which needs the right fuel to get through the day.”

Food fan Josh is teaming up with head chef Mike King in Prepped 2 Go’s kitchen while Toby and Luke handle service, front-of-house duties, marketing and logistics and a young trainee chef learns the ropes.

To find out more search for Prepped 2 Go Golborne on Facebook or Instagram.