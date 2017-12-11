Rugby star Jason Robinson returns for Wigan event

A Wigan rugby league legend who also won a World Cup after crossing codes will return to the town to talk about his extraordinary path to fame.



Jason Robinson, who was revered by fans of the 13-man code during his time at Central Park and also starred for Great Britain, will visit The Old Courts for a one-man show next year.



He will speak at the Crawford Street venue about his tough upbringing and his rise to massive success on the sporting field.



Robinson’s glittering career in RL was followed by further achievements in rugby union, where he was part of the England team that lifted the sport’s biggest prize Down Under in 2003.



The Wigan event marks a rare appearance in this field for him and organisers are excited about the opportunity for sports fans to hear from him and quiz him about his life and career.



The Old Courts director Jonny Davenport said: “Anyone passionate about the sport will no doubt be excited about this event regardless of loyalties as Jason achieved so much within the game and is of course synonymous with Wigan.



“Aside from that, Jason has a particularly compelling life story and is exactly the type of engaging character we will be bringing to The Old Courts more and more. In addition to the presentation of Jason’s story he is really keen to mingle with guests who will have to opportunity to chat with him and ask their own burning questions. It should be a great night.”



Playing either full back or wing “Billy Whizz”, as he was called because of his speed, scored 685 points in 302 appearances for Wigan, lifting numerous trophies. He moved to union in 2000 and would score 30 tries in 56 caps for England, including in the Rugby World Cup Final.



Robinson, known as Billy Whizz, has opened up about his tough upbringing and his own battles with alcohol which ultimately led him to become a devout Christian in a couple of books and is expected to speak frankly for the Wigan audience about this.



He has retained close links with the borough and is a keen supporter of charity Joining Jack.



An Evening With Jason Robinson is on Thursday April 12. Tickets are now on sale. Visit www.facebook.com/events/214007739140749

