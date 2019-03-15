Run Wigan Festival organisers allow more time for last-minute entries

Organisers of Run Wigan Festival are giving people an extra chance to enter Sunday's races.



Registration was due to close at midnight yesterday, but has been extended until 12.30pm on Friday for anyone still wishing to sign up.

Read more: The countdown is on to Run Wigan Festival



While the inaugural 10-mile race has sold out, there are still places available in the half marathon and 5k.

Entries for the family mile only will be available from 9am to noon on Sunday at the race information desk in Wigan town centre.

To register or find out more, go to runwiganfestivals.co.uk.