Runners brave snowy weather for Wigan Run Festival 5k and Family Mile

Hundreds of runners are celebrating with medals and pies after competing in the second annual Run Wigan Festival, despite the snowy weather causing the cancellation of the main event - the half marathon.



Runners still took to the roads this morning in in the 5km race and family mile in Mesnes Park organised by Wigan-based charity Joining Jack.

Ten-year-old Jack Johnson, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy and was the inspiration for the charity, officially started the races.

Supporters braved the cold to line the streets as they cheered on the participants.

After crossing the finish line, runners were rewarded with a medal and could claim a free pie for their efforts.

They enjoyed live music by bands performing on a stage in the town centre and browsed a food festival.

The start time was brought forward so football fans could get to Wigan Athletic's FA Cup match against Southampton afterwards.

Discounted tickets were available for everyone who took part in the festival.

The race organiser welcomed all the competitors and thanked them for turning up.

He apologised for the cancellation of the half marathon and said there was no option because of the snow and ice in Haigh Hall.

See tomorrow's Wigan Post for a picture special of the 5k

Results for the 5k race can be found here once available.