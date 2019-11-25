Running in the jungle, desert or ice we have shoes for you!

More shoes inspired by a well-travelled Wiganer’s adventures have been revealed in a project which was also created here in the borough.

A further two pairs of trainers taking their cues from the globetrotting of Dylan Harris, the founder of Lupine Travel, created by international sportswear giant Adidas have been unveiled.

The shoes pay tribute to marathons run in Greenland and Vietnam and come hot on the heels of a desert-inspired pair of trainers based on a gruelling desert ultramarathon in the Middle Eastern country of Jordan.

The designs have been created as exclusive products for North West-based boutique company Size and basing them around Dylan’s visits to scores of far-flung destinations was the brainchild of Wiganer Chris Binns, who is on the design team and a footwear buyer for the

firm.

Chris said: “When we’re doing the exclusive products I always try to bring everything back to Wigan.

“Dylan has got such a good story that basing shoes around his adventures is something I’ve wanted to do for a while.

“I thought that every marathon shoe tends to be based around Boston, New York or London, these famous big city marathons.

“I wondered where else they do marathons and that brought us back to Dylan who’s been to so many countries.

“We asked for suggestions and went with Greenland, Vietnam and Jordan.

“It works well because they are for different terrains: ice, jungle and desert.”

The Vietnam shoe honours the Jungle Marathon situated in the South Eastern Asian country’s Pu Luong Nature Reserve where runners make their way along trails past soaring limestone peaks, waterfalls, rivers and rice paddies.

The shoe pays tribute to the jungle with a rich green design.

The Greenland one, meanwhile, is largely white with blue and orange decoration to bring to mind the chilly island in the far north.

The trainer is inspired by the Polar Circle Marathon, known as the Coolest Marathon on Earth, which passes through the arctic tundra with competitors seeing glaciers and other spectacular landscapes.

Dylan, who founded Lupine Travel in 2008 and has since put on tours to a plethora of exotic places including North Korea, Chernobyl and Iran, expressed his delight at being the inspiration for the trainers.

He said: “I was blown away when I was told about my travels being the inspiration behind the trainers, in particular that it was an Adidas, pretty much the only brand of trainers I’ve worn for the past 20 years.

“It’s an honour to be part of one of their Originals series and was great to work with Size on travelling to each of these countries.”

Dylan and Chris are not the only Wiganers involved in Size’s collaboration with Adidas as the marketing videos for the trainers were created by Luke Boland, who is also from the borough.