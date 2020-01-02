Safety alert for children given high-tech gifts

The NSPCC and O2 are urging parents to make online safety a priority for their children if they were given smartphones, tablets or games consoles for Christmas.

The advice comes after the charity and mobile network operator found that thousands of parents who have played the O2 NSPCC Parents vs Kids online safety quiz were getting questions about parental controls wrong.

Out of 6,512 parents 52 per cent didn’t know that games consoles aren’t covered by a parental filter on the home broadband.

And out of 9,796 parents 47 per cent didn’t realise that if their child accessed the internet while at home through 3G, 4G or 5G then they aren’t subject to the Wi-Fi parental controls.

Without parental controls children are at risk of seeing upsetting or inappropriate content, and can also download or buy apps and games which could be unsuitable.

The NSPCC and O2 joined forces in 2015 with the aim of giving parents the knowledge, skills and confidence to keep their children safe online. The partnership offers free online resources, including advice for parents on Net Aware: a guide to the social networks, apps and games children use – which features tips on setting up new devices this Christmas. It also gives personalised advice through the O2 NSPCC advice line, which is open five days a week (0808 800 5002).

Parents can also book an appointment with an O2 Guru in their local O2 store, even if they aren’t an O2 customer, to get advice on keeping children safe online or setting up parental controls.