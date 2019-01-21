Salaries for popular jobs in Wigan compared to the national average - how does yours compare?



Here are the most common job types in Wigan with the average salary you should be expecting to receive ...

1. Teacher The average annual salary for a teacher in Wigan is 28,631 - compared to a national average of 32,777 (Source: adzuna)

2. Nurse The average annual salary for a nurse in Wigan is 31,303 - compared to a national average of 32,532 (Source: adzuna)

3. Electrician The average annual salary for an electrician in Wigan is 32,961 - compared to a national average of 35,249 (Source: adzuna)

4. Labourer The average annual salary for a labourer in Wigan is 27,476 - compared to a national average of 31,869 (Source: adzuna)

