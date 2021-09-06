Scene now clear after police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services attend van crash near Mesnes Park

The North West air ambulance and police helicopter were among emergency vehicles scrambled after a vehicle ploughed into railings - and possibly pedestrians - near the railway bridge on Park Road.

The road was sealed off for more than 90 minutes as paramedics tended to the injured.

A van belonging to Beech Hill-based construction firm Concept could be seen embedded in the fencing close to Mesnes Park.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said that three patients were taken to hospital, two with what were said to be minor injuries and the other for a precautionary check-up.

Traffic was snarling up all over a town already struggling with congestion problems due to several roadworks, but the scene has now been cleared.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring police on 101.

