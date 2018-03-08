School closures as more snow hits Wigan

Wiganers were waking up to wintry weather again this morning with snow and sleet causing schools to close and creating tricky driving conditions.
The Met Office warning, covering North West England, West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber and Wales came into force just after midnight and runs until 11am.
St Peter’s High Orrell, Hawkley Hall, Up Holland High and Winstanly College Schools were among those to to announce they wouldn’t be opening today because of the weather.
The Met Office said up to 10cm of snow was expected on higher ground, while much lower ground was unlikely to see any.
It comes as the country recovers from the impact of the Beast from the East and Storm Emma which brought a deep cold snap and snow and ice last week.
Closures so far:
St Peter’s High Orrell
Hawkley Hall
Up Holland High
Winstanly College
St Aidan’s, Winstanley
St James Primary, Orrell
Hope School
Nicol Mere, Ashton
Standish High
Westfield Primary
Dean Trust
St John Rigby
Landgate
Shevington High
St James Worsley Mesnes
Britannia Bridge
Hindley High
Our Ladys, Bryn