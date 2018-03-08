School closures as more snow hits Wigan

Wiganers were waking up to wintry weather again this morning with snow and sleet causing schools to close and creating tricky driving conditions.

The Met Office warning, covering North West England, West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber and Wales came into force just after midnight and runs until 11am.

St Peter’s High Orrell, Hawkley Hall, Up Holland High and Winstanly College Schools were among those to to announce they wouldn’t be opening today because of the weather.

The Met Office said up to 10cm of snow was expected on higher ground, while much lower ground was unlikely to see any.

It comes as the country recovers from the impact of the Beast from the East and Storm Emma which brought a deep cold snap and snow and ice last week.

Closures so far:

St Peter’s High Orrell

Hawkley Hall

Up Holland High

Winstanly College

St Aidan’s, Winstanley

St James Primary, Orrell

Hope School

Nicol Mere, Ashton

Standish High

Westfield Primary

Dean Trust

St John Rigby

Landgate

Shevington High

St James Worsley Mesnes

Britannia Bridge

Hindley High

Our Ladys, Bryn