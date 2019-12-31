School crossing patrol shortage in Wigan revealed

More than a third of school crossing points across the borough are not staffed, leaving parents and children to cross the roads alone.

New data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act shows Wigan Council currently employs 71 people to man school crossings.

But there are 112 crossing points across the borough - meaning there is a shortfall of 41 members of staff.

That is despite the council recently running two recruitment campaigns and having another in the pipeline.

Mark Tilley, the council’s assistant director for infrastructure, said: “The council is looking to recruit for vacancies in the borough and has already conducted two recruitment drives this year and is in the process of appointing more school crossing patrols.

“We will be embarking on another recruitment drive in the New Year and formulating a road safety campaign plan.

“There is not enough patrol staff to cover every school, we have to have a priority risk rating for each school. These ratings are based on a number of risk factors - for example, speed, visibility, the number of unaccompanied children going to school and the number of parked cars nearby.

“We will be working in partnership with the school in the recruitment process and we encourage people in the local community to come forward and apply.

“Furthermore, our road safety teams offer road safety education lessons throughout the borough and always look to engage with schools whenever possible on how they can educate children better on the possible dangers.

“But we ask drivers, parents, carers and school children to be mindful and extra vigilant when driving and walking in the vicinity of schools.”

Each of the 112 crossing points has been ranked according to priority, with A and B crossings being essential to cover and C and D staffed when possible.

All of the seven A-rated crossings are currently staffed, along with 25 of the 29 B points.

There are 58 crossings with a C rating, 37 of which are manned, while five of those not covered have a controlled crossing such as a pelican, puffin or zebra.

Just two of the 18 crossings ranked as D have patrols.

The value placed on school crossing patrols was highlighted last month when the lollipop lady at Bryn St Peter’s CE Primary School retired.

It is understood the crossing has a C rating and the council said it did not have enough staff to replace her.

But parents were concerned about the safety of their children on Downall Green Road, with more than 300 people signing a petition.

Just days later, the council announced a new school crossing patrol had been appointed.