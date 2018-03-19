Schools close following 'hoax bomb threats'

Schools have been closed across the country following hoax bomb threats.



Police have received a number of reports of threats made to schools across Greater Manchester but have not yet specified the nature of the threats.

There are believed to have been hundreds of hoax bomb threats across the country.



Specialist officers are working to determine the nature of the reports and are speaking directly with the schools and local authorities.



Assistant Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine, said: “I understand that parents and the general public will be very concerned and I want to assure you that we are working closely with all of the schools to ensure the safety of pupils and staff.



“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to understand the full circumstances and although there is not currently believed to be any direct threat, as with any report of this nature, they are all being thoroughly investigated.



“This is an ongoing incident and we will provide updates as soon as we can.”

Details surrounding Wigan schools have not yet been disclosed. More to follow.