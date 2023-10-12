Search for missing 17-year-old girl with links to Wigan
Police are appealing for help to find a missing 17-year-old girl who could be in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th Oct 2023, 09:02 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Siannah Peters was last seen in Rainford at 1pm on Tuesday.
She is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, of very slim build, with blue eyes and ginger slicked back hair in a pony tail.
Siannah is likely to be wearing cargo pants and a black jacket, and carrying a white handbag.
Call police on 999 or 101, quoting log 23000993824.