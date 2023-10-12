News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'

Search for missing 17-year-old girl with links to Wigan

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 17-year-old girl who could be in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th Oct 2023, 09:02 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Siannah Peters was last seen in Rainford at 1pm on Tuesday.

She is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, of very slim build, with blue eyes and ginger slicked back hair in a pony tail.

Read More
Protest showing 'solidarity' with Palestinians to be held in Wigan
Police say Siannah Peters, 17, has not been seen since TuesdayPolice say Siannah Peters, 17, has not been seen since Tuesday
Police say Siannah Peters, 17, has not been seen since Tuesday
Most Popular

Siannah is likely to be wearing cargo pants and a black jacket, and carrying a white handbag.

She is known to visit Wigan, Huyton, Haydock and St Helens.

Call police on 999 or 101, quoting log 23000993824.

Related topics:PoliceWiganSt Helens